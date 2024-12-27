A court in Barcelona dimisses Barça's request to sign Dani Olmo, LaLiga wouldn't allow him to play

HQ

Dani Olmo, FC Barcelona's only signing last summer, was bought from RB Leipzig for 47 million euros, but due to financial constraints (the salary cap, proportional to income and expenses every year), Barcelona wasn't legally allowed to register him, thus adding him to the squad. He didn't play for the first three games, and only joined after Danish defender Andreas Christensen got a long injury, redirecting 80% of his salary to Olmo's contract.

Although Barcelona plans to have Olmo in Barcelona for six seasons, due to the way he was registered, his current contract only lasts until December 31, 2024. LaLiga denied Barça's request to register Olmo until June 30, 2025 as a precautionary measure. Barcelona appealed, but a commercial court in Barcelona has just dismissed and will not allow Dani Olmo to be signed for Barcelona after December 31.

"The purpose of authorising the excess spending is so that a long-term absence does not undermine the team's competitiveness, not so that a long-term absence allows for the registration of players whose salaries exceed the limit, which is what FC Barcelona is aiming for", reads the Judge's verdict.

Now, FC Barcelona has mainly one choice if he wants to keep Olmo next year: for club's president Joan Laporta to pay a guarantee (something he did last year with the signing of João Félix y a João Cancelo), which would increase Barcelona's income and thus raise the salary cap.

If they don't do that, Dani Olmo would not be allowed to play in LaLiga next year, and he could sign with any other clubs for free, with no release clause to Barça.