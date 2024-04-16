A copy of Castlevania for the NES was recently sold for $90,000

What would you do if you had access to a fully functioning time machine? Go back and make friends with Ernest Hemingway? Travel to the Cretaceous period and settle in a cave, or perhaps visit the Wild West in the USA and become a gunslinger? I would do something far less dramatic, travel back to 1987 and buy 300 copies of the best games for the NES, wrapped in plastic, and then travel back and sell them all on eBay.

Because when a single unbroken NES game can fetch tens of thousands of dollars on Ebay, things have completely changed. But here we are. Last month an unbroken Kid Icarus was sold for around $88,000 and the week before last it was time for an unopened Castlevania for NES that went for $90,000. The twist here is that the buyer now claims to have found a buyer willing to pay $250,000 for that same copy.