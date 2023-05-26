A conflict of interest may have been identified in the CMA's blocking of Microsoft's mega merger

HQ

There have been a ton of opinions and questions made regarding the UK's Competition and Markets Authority blocking Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. Now, the block has been called into question about its partiality, as Windows Central's Jez Corden reports that the senior director of the CMA, Colin Raftery, formerly worked at the Cleary Gottlieb law firm, which has ties to Sony.

This has led some to question whether there was any "back-scratching" in regard to the deal, and if the CMA blocked the acquisition to do a favour for Sony, if you will. The catch however is that Raftery hasn't worked at the law firm for years, but the question of personal relationships and what could be gained from blocking the deal in this sense does still stand prominent.

To add further fuel to the fire, Raftery has recently been speaking at an event discussing post-Brexit issues, which also saw another speaker in attendance, who is reported to represent the legal firm RBB, who are representing Sony and Google in their fight against Microsoft's mega acquisition.

Do you think there is any foul-play at hand?