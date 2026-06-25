A Conan the Barbarian animated series will be coming to Prime Video

It seems like Prime Video has put all the pieces in place for an upcoming animated series to be a sure-fire hit. During its appearance at the Annecy Film Festival, the streamer revealed that it's currently working on an animated series based on Conan the Barbarian, and to ensure the project is delivered to the best of its abilities, Cartoon Network Studios has been tapped as the company to animate it, while Genndy Tartakovsky is attached as the showrunner.

If you're unfamiliar with who Tartakovsky is, there's a very large chance he has already had a major impact on your childhood or life so far. The Russian-American animator is often regarded as the creator of Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and other Cartoon Network hits, all while he also directed the first three Hotel Transylvania movies and wrote the fourth too. Needless to say, he knows a thing or two about animation.

As for Conan, the show is called Conan the Barbarian: Queen of the Black Coast, and as for the story it will tell, we're told: "After finding love in the pirate queen, Bêlit, a battle-hardened Conan defies gods, fate, and even death to save her from a dark sorcery that threatens to destroy everything."

We don't have any premiere date plans/information to go on yet, but you can see the first poster for the show below.