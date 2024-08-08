A Complete Unknown opens in theatres on Christmas Day

HQ

Last month saw the release of the first trailer for A Complete Unknown starring Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan. Judging by the trailer, Chalamet seems to do an incredible job as the acclaimed singer and Nobel Prize winner, where he also sings on his own, rather than having the songs dubbed. The trailer never gave a date, but Searchlight Pictures has now announced that the movie will be released on Christmas Day (thanks, The Hollywood Reporter).

The movie is directed by James Mangold who previously directed Walk the Line where Joaquin Phoenix played Johnny Cash. In addition to Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown will star Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman, P.J. Byrne as Harold Leventhal, Norbert Leo Butz as Alan Lomax, Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth, and Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie.