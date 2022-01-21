A company is looking to build a movie set and sports arena in space by 2024

HQ

The future really is here. A company, known as Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E.) has revealed its plans to construct a production studio and sports arena in space. Set to be part of a new module of the Axiom Commercial Space Station, which will be attached to the International Space Station, this particular module, known as SEE-1 is slated to be launched by December 2024.

Shown in a little further detail on S.E.E.'s website, the module will be the first commercial component for the ISS, and is slated to be used to host music and sporting events, as well as being a location for film production, due to its movie set.

The description for SEE-1 on the website states, "SEE-1 - a unique micro-gravity film, TV, sport and entertainment production and broadcast module to be launched in 2024 and attached to the Axiom Commercial Space Station (AxCSS) on the ISS".

"SEE-1 is an incredible opportunity for humanity to move into a different realm and start an exciting new chapter in space," said S.E.E. co-founders Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky in a press release. "It will provide a unique, and accessible home for boundless entertainment possibilities in a venue packed with innovative infrastructure which will unleash a new world of creativity. With worldwide leader Axiom Space building this cutting-edge, revolutionary facility, SEE-1 will provide not only the first, but also the supreme quality space structure enabling the expansion of the two trillion-dollar global entertainment industry into low-Earth orbit."

It has also been noted that the upcoming space Tom Cruise film is being co-produced by S.E.E., which does suggest that the filming of that project could take place in the SEE-1 module. It's also noted that by 2028, the Axiom Commercial Space Station and the SEE-1 module will undock from the ISS and become its own entity.