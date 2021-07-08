A Collector's Edition and a Deluxe Edition has been revealed for No More Heroes 3

Pix'n Love has revealed that it will soon be selling two special and extremely limited editions of No More Heroes 3. Pre-orders on the French site are set to go live at 4pm BST today for both a Collector's Edition and a Deluxe Edition, and as you'd expect, these contain some pretty nice goodies.

Along with a physical copy of the game, the Collector's Edition includes a 96-page artbook, a retro-looking cardboard game box, and a numbered certificate of authenticity. The Deluxe Edition appears to just be limited to 500 copies and it contains a large-format deluxe box, a vinyl record that includes songs from the game, and four large-sized lithographs.

You can take a look at both physical versions below:

Thanks, Nintendo Life.