A Cobra Kai star has decided to quit acting, ending a 20-year career

Now that Cobra Kai has concluded and ended its run on Netflix, it has been confirmed that one of its cast members has decided to quit acting and end a career that has spanned more than 20 years. Courtney Henggeler has confirmed in a blog post that she is done with acting, meaning we should probably not expect to see Amanda LaRusso on-screen in future projects.

"After 20 plus years of fighting the good fight in the acting business, I hung up my gloves on Friday.

"I called my agents and told them I was tapping out. I no longer wanted to be a cog in the wheel of the machine.

"When prompted to know what I did want to do, I simply replied "I want to be the machine"."

What is unclear is if Henggeler's final performance will be in the Karate Kid: Legends film, which debuts in May, as her on-screen husband, the original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) will occupy a major role in the film. As of the moment, there is no reference that Amanda LaRusso will appear in the film, even if briefly.