A Cloverfield direct sequel is still going ahead

2008's Cloverfield was not only an insight into the best of found-footage movies and monster films, but it also spawned a universe that people were fascinated by. It has spawned spin-offs such as 10 Cloverfield Land and The Cloverfield Paradox, but we've not yet seen a direct sequel.

However, one is coming. That's according to director Babak Anvari, who is taking the reins of the franchise over from Matt Reeves for this sequel. Speaking to CountdownCityGeeks at SXSW recently, Anvari was asked what he can tell us about the movie and if he could tease it slightly.

"So sad that I cannot because everyone on that team is very secretive, which I understand," he said. "But whatever happens, just know that hopefully you're going to get something amazing."

<social>https://www.youtube.com/shorts/3tUEufa6z00</social>

The film was first revealed in 2022, alongside the news Anvari would be directing. Hopefully, we'll hear more about it soon, and get a return to the destroyed world of Cloverfield.