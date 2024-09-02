A closer look at two upcoming titles from Fulqrum Publishing

During Gamescom 2024, we had the opportunity to chat with the Fulqrum publishers and delve deeper into two of their upcoming exciting titles: New Arc Line and Decadent. We could only see, not touch. But we can tell you that both games look very promising and are set to deliver unique and captivating experiences in their respective genres.

While I was heading to the Fulqrum booth at Gamescom 2024, I wasn't quite sure what to expect. I had a rough idea of the games we'd be discussing, though my knowledge was limited. During our session, we had the chance to delve into two of the most promising upcoming titles from Fulqrum Publishing.

While we didn't get to try them out hands-on with a controller, what we saw was quite promising. Fulqrum shared some exclusive details that really captured our attention. Both titles stand out for their unique visual style and narrative, and although we can only speculate about how they'll perform once we get our hands on a controller, the presentation left us with a strong impression of their potential and quality. Let's dive into the details.

In New Arc Line, players are immersed in an epic conflict between arcane magic and steampunk technology. This single-player RPG offers an expansive story where you'll have to choose between the power of sorcery and steampunk gadgets while navigating a new world brimming with magic and darkness.

The plot takes you to a city of progress that hides more than meets the eye: a place where opulence conceals deep corruption and inequality. Aboard a steamship, you embark on a quest to find a cure for your family's illness. As you explore this world, you'll face tough choices and assemble a group of companions who will shape your journey.

New Arc Line offers rich character customisation, allowing you to choose from various races and classes, whether you prefer to master magic or harness technology. Turn-based tactical battles let you fight, steal, or deceive to achieve your goals, while your choices impact the unfolding story.

With Decadent, we're dealing with a first-person shooter that combines exploration, horror, and combat with a deep narrative. In this title, you play as John Lorn, an explorer and soldier who becomes a decadent mystic after a traumatic experience. Lorn tracks a lost expedition in the Arctic while confronting Lovecraftian horrors and wrestling with his own sanity.

This game provides an immersive experience with visceral shootouts and exploration of hostile environments, such as dark forests, frozen tundra, and alien caverns. As you venture into the unknown, you'll be able to customise your arsenal with exotic weapons and magical items, and explore anomalous cavities that challenge spacetime. The dynamic sanity system adds an extra layer of challenge, with hallucinations and panic attacks impacting the progression of the game.

The game also stands out for its focus on exploring the unknown. Players will need to venture through a range of fascinating and unsettling environments, from endless glaciers to timeless necropolises. These settings are designed to provide an experience that challenges conventional understanding, as players uncover artifacts and secrets that can alter the course of the story and their own survival—especially their sanity.

In addition to New Arc Line and Decadent, we also had the opportunity to preview another highly promising Fulqrum title during our visit at Gamescom 2024. In fact, it was the one that caught our attention the most. Although we can't share many details at the moment due to an embargo, we can hint that this game also shows great potential, and we'll provide a more in-depth preview of it soon.

Stay tuned to our upcoming posts for more information on these and other exciting games on the horizon. We've still got plenty of Gamescom coverage ahead.