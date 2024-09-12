A closer look at three upcoming titles from Serenity Forge

HQ

During Gamescom 2024, we had the opportunity to chat with Serenity Forge and delve deeper into three of their exciting upcoming titles: Keylocker, Roman Sands, and Centum. We didn't get to play for too long—about 20 minutes per game—but we can already tell you that all three titles look great and promise to deliver unique and captivating experiences in their respective genres.

But before we dive in, let's talk about Serenity Forge's pride and joy (Slay the Princess), which we also got to play for 20 minutes at its own booth. Well, if you liked the game when it came out about a year ago, we've got good news for you. But before we get into that, let me give a quick introduction for those who might've been living under a rock this past year...

Slay the Princess was one of the big hits of 2023. This horror visual novel surprised many with its unique narrative style, which not only challenged players with tough decisions but also played with the narrative in unexpected ways. The original version set up a simple premise: you must enter a cabin and kill the princess, who is supposedly destined to end the world if you don't. However, nothing is as it seems, and as you interact with her, more questions arise.

Now, if you loved the original game and are craving more, we've got great news: you'll soon be able to play the Pristine Cut, the expanded edition coming to consoles this fall. This release will include three new chapters, new princesses, expanded routes, and an alternate ending. Fans of the original game can expect more of what they loved, while new players will enjoy a refined experience with 35% more playable content, ensuring that every choice feels even more impactful.

Alright, let's move on. We'll follow the same order as when we played the games, starting with Keylocker. This turn-based RPG throws us into a dystopian future where music is banned, and silence is the law. You play as B0B0, a rebel who uses music as a weapon. Inspired by games like Chrono Trigger and the Mario & Luigi RPGs, every move requires musical precision, adding a unique layer of challenge to combat. What impressed us most was how the game blends its cyberpunk aesthetic with music-based gameplay, offering a visually and audibly striking experience.

During our 20 minutes with Keylocker, we barely scratched the surface of its intricate story about rebellion and fighting against an oppressive system, but we can already tell the game promises a memorable experience for RPG and rhythm game fans alike. Plus, the freedom to choose your path and customise your characters adds plenty of replayability. That said... we kept dying! The game requires such musical precision that it's hard to hit the right note at times. You'll see what I mean when you play it.

When it comes to mind-bending narratives, Centum stands out the most. In this game, you find yourself imprisoned, but soon realise that not everything is as it seems. The initial escape premise quickly morphs into a psychological puzzle, as you face an unreliable narrator who distorts reality at every turn. Centum evokes memories of titles like The Stanley Parable with its use of a narrator who manipulates the story based on your actions.

The most intriguing part of Centum is how the game forces you to question every decision and its possible impact, as the title features multiple endings and hidden variables that persist across playthroughs. This complexity ensures that no two experiences are the same, keeping you in a constant state of uncertainty.

Finally, we dive into the strange, apocalyptic world of Roman Sands, a game that blends genres in a delirious way. At first, it seems like a survival simulator with a visual novel aesthetic, but soon you realise you're trapped between two different realities: a luxurious retreat where guests await the end of the world, and a dilapidated zoological research facility. The two plots intertwine in unexpected ways, offering a narrative experience that swings between calm and horror.

Roman Sands stands out for its ability to create an oppressive atmosphere while maintaining a striking visual aesthetic. Although we couldn't dive as deep into the story as we'd have liked, the game seems to have a unique structure that invites exploration and the discovery of secrets around every corner.

And that's all for today! Those are the four Serenity Forge titles we got to play at Gamescom 2024 (Slay the Princess, Keylocker, Centum, and Roman Sands RE:Build).

The variety of narrative and gameplay experiences is impressive. Each one brings something different to the table, whether it's a twisted visual novel, a music-based RPG, a psychological puzzle, or a wild mix of genres. With these games on the horizon, Serenity Forge is building an exciting catalogue for the coming months, and we can't wait to see how these projects evolve.