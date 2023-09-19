A closer look at the just-launched Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

HQ

Same as with Summer Game Fest in June Gamescom was full of Samsung presence last month and in the video below we walk and talk through their new gaming screens in different (big) sizes.

HQ

The newest model was just released when we filmed the interview.

"The name is Odyssey Neo G9", explains visual display marketing manager for Samsung Spain Javier Luque. "This monitor is the first monitor in the world with dual UHD, and this means that you can have a double screen with 4K in each screen".

Luque goes on talking about brightness, resolution, and colours. Besides, "it is the only model that you can find in gaming with 57 inches". And to feed these panels, they now sport a DisplayPort 2.1 connection.

Watch the full interview for more on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (49" 2xQHD, includes Samsung Gaming Hub) and on the 2023 Samsung Odyssey Ark (55", fully rotatory, now with split PiP HDMI input).