A closer look at the Halo Infinite Warthog

During the latest Halo Waypoint blog post, no less than nine new images was shown. Most of them aren't of that much interest to us, but we did get a much closer look at the Warthog from Halo Infinite, the Banished Shock Rifle, as well as two pieces of quite stunning concept art.

Check it all out below. Hopefully, you'll be able to drive the Warthog and blast enemies with the Banished Shock Rifle during the multiplayer tests that will run this upcoming weekend as well as the next.

Halo Infinite launches on December 8 for PC and Xbox, and is also included with Xbox Game Pass starting day 1.