LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Days Gone - PC version
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

A closer look at Senua's costume from Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

The title was announced 18 months ago.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The Cambridge based developer Ninja Theory is currently working on at least two games; Project Mara and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. While they were both announced roughly 18 months ago - we really don't know much about either of them and according to insiders, we should not expect to see them at E3 either.

But yesterday, they decided to share something and revealed photos of the costume Senua is wearing (here worn by the Senua actress Melina Juergens, the mask is for Covid-19 reasons) in the game before it was actually scanned. They also have a message for all cosplayers, as things might get altered:

"Cosplayers! This is an earlier, non-final look, so hold off on your sewing machines for now!"

What do you think of this look for Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade II?

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy