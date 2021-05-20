A closer look at Senua's costume from Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

You're watching Advertisements

The Cambridge based developer Ninja Theory is currently working on at least two games; Project Mara and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. While they were both announced roughly 18 months ago - we really don't know much about either of them and according to insiders, we should not expect to see them at E3 either.

But yesterday, they decided to share something and revealed photos of the costume Senua is wearing (here worn by the Senua actress Melina Juergens, the mask is for Covid-19 reasons) in the game before it was actually scanned. They also have a message for all cosplayers, as things might get altered:

"Cosplayers! This is an earlier, non-final look, so hold off on your sewing machines for now!"

What do you think of this look for Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade II?