A closer look at Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

If you feel like spending your summer (which will have too much rain anyway, it's just a fact) beating orcs, goblins and other monsters in creepy dungeons together with your friend while collecting loot - then Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is right up your alley.

With only 12 days until the release, Tuque Games has now released a Gameplay Overview trailer, which is pretty much what is sounds like. Here you are treated to a brief overview of most things this game has to offer. That includes a presentation of the four classes and the enemies as well as a rundown of the story.

We also get to know more about the post-launch content in a handy roadmap that you can find below in the trailer. Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance launches on June 22 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X (and is also included with Xbox Game Pass day 1).