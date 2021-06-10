Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

A closer look at Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

The gameplay overview trailer does pretty much what it says on the tin.

If you feel like spending your summer (which will have too much rain anyway, it's just a fact) beating orcs, goblins and other monsters in creepy dungeons together with your friend while collecting loot - then Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is right up your alley.

With only 12 days until the release, Tuque Games has now released a Gameplay Overview trailer, which is pretty much what is sounds like. Here you are treated to a brief overview of most things this game has to offer. That includes a presentation of the four classes and the enemies as well as a rundown of the story.

We also get to know more about the post-launch content in a handy roadmap that you can find below in the trailer. Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance launches on June 22 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X (and is also included with Xbox Game Pass day 1).

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

