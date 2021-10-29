A closer look at Craig the Brute in Halo Infinite

HQ

After the botched initial Halo Infinite gameplay reveal in July last year, the game was delayed for 13 months, and is now launching on December 8 instead of at the Xbox Series S/X release as originally planned.

While that was a huge disappointment, at least the game is looking really good now as evident from the gameplay trailer from earlier this week (which you can check out above). Oh, and it also spawned the funny meme of Craig the Brute. Today, Craig does look a whole lot better though. And by better, we mean more detailed, angrier and a whole lot more scary.

We know this as 343 Industries has now shared a series of high-res images on Halo Waypoint of both familiar and new enemies Master Chief will face in his new adventure on the broken Zeta Halo ring - including Craig. Here they are, with their official descriptions.

Render of an incredibly detailed Brute. Craig did indeed get quite the glow-up!

Render of a Brute Berserker. Be warned, they are angry and they will charge.

Render of two different Grunts. What they lack in intimidation, they more than make up for in wit.

Render of a new species you'll encounter on Zeta Halo - the Skimmer.

Render of another menacing "Spartan Killer", Jega 'Rdomnai. Shout out to our fellow Jega stans!

Render of a Grunt Mule - the Banished equivalent of a Postmates weapon delivery service.

Render of two different Jackals. Shield or not, these wily enemies are no push-overs.

A render of an Elite - looking better than ever, still agile and deadly.