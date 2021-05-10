A closed beta for Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier will take place June 1 - 7

Square Enix has just announced that a closed beta for Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier will take place for Android users June 1-7. The game, if you are unaware, is a battle royale take on the popular series and its action takes place three decades prior to Final Fantasy 7.

There a few important things that should be noted about the beta. Firstly, it's only accessible for those living in the US and Canada, and you'll need a device with at least Android 7.1. Lastly, you'll need at least 3GB of storage free and all data from the beta will not carry over to the full release. You can register for the beta here.

We have our fingers crossed that a beta will also be rolled out in future for Europe.

