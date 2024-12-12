A Clayface movie is in the works at DC

While the Sony Spider-Man villain spin-off universe comes to a close, it seems DC is gearing up for more Batman villain spin-off works. We've already seen The Penguin air and do well on HBO Max, and now it's Clayface's turn to get his own project.

This probably means no Clayface in The Batman Part II, but as per Variety, the movie has already been greenlit, with Matt Reeves to produce, so you'll likely still have that Battinson tinge on the project.

Mike Flanagan, of Doctor Sleep, The Fall of the House of Usher, Hush, and Midnight Mass fame is set to direct the project, meaning we could see a scarier version of Clayface than perhaps what we're used to.

Filming on the project is expected to begin early next year, which might seem fast, but Flanagan first tweeted about this project in 2021, wanting to do it, so it's clear he's had the story in his head for quite some time.