A classic Sonic collection is planned to release in 2022

Yesterday was a big day for Sonic fans, as many exciting reveals were made during the very first Sonic Central livestream. We learned that Sonic Colours will soon be receiving a remaster and that a mysterious new game in the series will be arriving in 2022.

One reveal from the event that certainly caught our attention is that a collection of classic Sonic games will be released sometime next year. This collection is called Sonic Origins and it's said to contain Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Sonic & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. No exact specifics have been revealed, but it will reportedly include "added content and features."

Are you excited to revisit these old classics on modern hardware?