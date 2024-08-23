A classic Bungie franchise is now entirely and conveniently free to play

HQ

The team over at Aleph One, who have had the support of Bungie throughout the project, have completed their delivery of reviving the Marathon trilogy of FPS games from Bungie's pre-Halo days for a modern audience.

Lastly, and most recently, they have completed their port of Marathon Infinity, now released under the name Classic Marathon Infinity. All three games from the series are now playable for free via Steam.

Aleph One is named after the open source engine used for the sourced code of Marathon 2, which was community developed and publicly released by Bungie prior to their acquisition by Microsoft.

Released over the course of this year, the series' return coincides with its 30th anniversary.

A spokesperson from Bungie said about the project: "We're very supportive of the Marathon community and Aleph One's dedication here to bring the original Marathon to PC, Linux, and Mac for everyone to experience, with cross-platform play available in multiplayer.

"This is a true tribute to the original game."

The Aleph One rebuilds of the Marathon games support optional widescreen HUDs, 3D filtering/perspective, positional audio, and 60+ FPS interpolation - "just in case the original is too authentic" - say the team (thanks, PC Gamer).