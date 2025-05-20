A Clash of Clans animated series is coming to Netflix

Netflix is looking to expand and further stock up on its portfolio of gaming adaptations by now announcing a collaboration with Supercell, which will see Clash of Clans being turned into an animated series. The project was just announced, alongside a confirmation that it will be headed up and directed by Fletcher Moules of Entergalactic and Agent Elvis fame, an individual who is also regarded as the creator of many of the animated Clash of Clans videos already available.

Otherwise, this show will see Ron Weiner attached as a writer, with Weiner having plenty of comedy experience under his belt after being part of Silicon Valley, 30 Rock, Futurama, and Arrested Development. The Canadian ICON Creative Studio will lead the animation work.

As for what this series will be about, Netflix explains: "The series will follow a determined but in-over-his-head Barbarian who must rally a band of misfits to defend their village and navigate the comically absurd politics of war."

Speaking about giving Clash of Clans the animated treatment, Supercell's head of film and TV, Curtis Lelash stated: "We're thrilled to be working with Netflix and this creative team to bring the world of Clash to life. Think epic battles, immaculate Barbarian mustaches, and the kind of humor our players know and love. They've been asking for a Clash series forever, and we're beyond excited to finally say: It's happening!"

There is no trailer, casting information, or premiere date attached to the project as of yet.