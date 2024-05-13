A Christopher Lee documentary is in the works

HQ

Christopher Lee is an incredibly well-known and beloved actor. Most famous for his roles in the Star Wars and Lord of the Rings series, but before being a white wizard and Sith lord, he led a very exciting life.

There are rumours of Ian Fleming, who was Lee's cousin, basing the character of James Bond on him. Lee spent a good amount of time in the British military, and during WW2 he helped track down Nazi war criminals.

As a man of mystery, Christopher Lee's life is now getting its own documentary, which will be made by the BFI and Sky. It'll feature interviews with friends, colleagues, and family members.

What's your favourite fact about Christopher Lee?