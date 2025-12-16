A Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine? Probably not...

HQ

The Kremlin has said on Tuesday that a Christmas ceasefire proposed by Ukraine would depend on whether a broader peace agreement is reached, casting doubt on the chances of a temporary truce during the holiday period.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Kyiv supported a ceasefire, particularly a halt to strikes on energy infrastructure, over Christmas.

Asked about the proposal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would not agree to a truce unless it was part of a comprehensive settlement to end the war.

Russia won't agree to a short-term pause

"The question now is whether we, as President Donald Trump says, will reach a deal or not," Peskov told reporters. He said Moscow opposed any ceasefire that would amount to a short-term pause allowing Ukraine time to regroup and prepare for further fighting.

"We want peace. We don't want a truce to give Ukraine a breathing space and prepare for a continuation of the war," Peskov said. "We want to stop this war, achieve our goals, secure our interests, and guarantee peace in Europe for the future."

Peskov added that Russia had not yet received details of proposals on NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine, which United States and European officials have said Washington is prepared to offer as part of negotiations.