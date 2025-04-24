A Chinese factory worker stole a Switch 2

HQ

A Chinese factory worker apparently couldn't contain himself and wanted to start playing Switch 2 right away. The person in question therefore stole a console and posted video evidence online via the Chinese website Bilibili (thanks My Nintendo News).

Unfortunately for the gaming-enthusiast, it appears that it was some kind of test unit or something so it's not playable, but you can at least get a good look at the actual hardware here.

We fear, however, that the move won't go down well with Nintendo, who are known to be extremely impatient with leaks.