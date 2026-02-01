A Chia Pet movie or series is in the works

After Barbie, it seems pretty much everything that has equal doses of nostalgia and family friendly appeal is fair game. Monopoly is getting a movie, Barney the Dinosaur is getting a film, and now Chia Pets join the roster, as the Chia Pet brand's media rights have been acquired by Rakia Media and its film and TV production banner Crystal City Entertainment.

Rakia is repped by writer and producer Adam Jay Epstein and producers Ari Daniel Pinchot and Jonathan Rubenstein, who plan to make "an animated feature film or animated series," with the Chia Pet rights. "The Rakia Media and Crystal City team is actively exploring strategic partnerships and collaborators to fully realize the commercial and storytelling potential of the Chia Pet franchise," reads a press release (via Variety).

Chia Pet has been around since 1977. Primarily an American brand, it consists of terracotta figurines with chia seeds inside. The figurines are often in the shapes of animals or creatures, and as the chia grows it makes up the creature's fur. We're not sure how exactly you'll turn that into a feature film, but hey we didn't buy the rights.