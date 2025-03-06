A Cheeto that looks like a Charizard just sold for nearly $90,000 at auction

HQ

A Cheeto that has the appearance of the Pokémon Charizard has sold for nearly $90,000 USD at auction. The special snack was found by a sports memorabilia company, which first listed the collectible, edible item for auction in February, where the bidding started at $250.

Since then, it has climbed and climbed, and has now finally been sold to an unknown buyer for $87,840, as confirmed by the Goldin auction house on Instagram. When looking at the orange snack, you can see a resemblance between it and the Pokémon, but you could also just describe it as a dragon-shaped Cheeto.

It'll be interesting to see what happens to the so-called Cheetozard. Of course, it could be eaten, but it has apparently been preserved since 2018-2022, so it's not likely to taste very good. The best bet is that it probably remains in some glass case somewhere, with its anonymous buyer.

