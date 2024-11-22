A Change.org petition asking for a worthier tribute to Rafa Nadal has over 10,000 signatures

HQ

Rafa Nadal's retirement from the tennis courts was a sad one. Nadal lost one his final tennis match against Botic van de Zandschulp and later Carlos Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers lost their doubles, so Spain was eliminated from Davis Cup by the Netherlands.

This was supposed to be Nadal's grand week: even if Spain didn't win, he was expected to receive a grand tribute in the semifinal Friday or even the final on Sunday (some people had paid thousands of euros to get into Nadal's potential final games).

But Spain's premature elimination from the tournament came as a shock and was even controversial -should Spain's captain David Ferrer left Nadal on the bench, given he was clearly not fit to compete?

A tribute was later paid, with a nice video and a standing ovation, but it was far from the grand finale Roger Federar had two years ago, that left one image for posterity: Federer and Nadal, close rivals and friends, wheeping and holding hands.

¡Vamos, Rafa!, the Change.org petition for Rafa to get a better tribute

But for many people, it was not enough. And a fan named David has created a Change.org petition asking "the institutions, the Government of Spain and the Royal Family" for "a worthy tribute to Rafa Nadal".

"Rafa Nadal has united us on and off the tennis courts. Rafa Nadal has made us feel indescribable emotions and have enjoyed ourselves immensely", reads the petition.

"The values ​​that Rafa has transmitted to us, his legacy and his person must be the reason for a worthy recognition and tribute, since his farewell has not been what was expected or what he deserves or what the Spanish people want to give and make him feel."

"Please join us by signing this petition to ask the institutions, the Government of Spain and the Royal Family to pay tribute that lives up to the legacy and values ​​of Rafa Nadal."