Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

A chair can be deadly in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Who says an office job can't be dangerous?!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released back October 2019 and since then players have been exploring all aspects of Infinity Ward's game. Now we have learned on Reddit that players wielding guns aren't the only thing that can get you and an office chair can be just dangerous.

More specifically, someone discovered that in the map St. Petrograd you can place your character in between two office chairs, and subsequently spinning those chairs will kill you dead.

So... be very afraid of those chairs.

