A Capcom Spotlight will be happening next week with a fresh glimpse of Resident Evil Requiem

Capcom was looking a bit dry after a busy few years serving up great remakes of Resident Evil, the acclaimed Street Fighter 6, and the hugely popular Monster Hunter Wilds too. The Japanese company, which has grown each year for the last decade, had an uncertain and unannounced future slate of games, at least that was the case until the Summer Game Fest period rolled around.

First we had a sign of life from Pragmata, confirming that the game would be launching in 2026, and then soon after Resident Evil 9 was announced, with this known as Resident Evil Requiem. If you thought that was all we'd be seeing of both games for a little while, we have some surprising news as a Capcom Spotlight show has been announced too.

This will be a show that is around 40 minutes in duration and that will offer glimpses of not just Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata, but also the future of Monster Hunter Wilds and Street Fighter 6 too.

The Spotlight will happen on June 26 at 23:00 BST / 00:00 CEST on June 27.