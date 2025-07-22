A Candy Crush cookbook is on the way

HQ

Cookbooks based on popular video games are not at all a rarity, as there are a multitude of options in the wild, based on Minecraft, The Elder Scrolls, The Legend of Zelda, Sea of Thieves, God of War, and so much more. Soon, King will be joining the fray by offering up a Candy Crush cookbook too.

Yep, as you would expect, this book will be chock-full of sweet treat recipes, and it'll be launching just in time for Halloween too. It's called Tasty: The Official Candy Crush Desserts Book, and it will arrive on October 7 with over 50 recipes to master.

As per the description, we're told to expect: "It's time to crush it in the kitchen with delicious desserts and sweet treats inspired by the iconic game, Candy Crush Saga. With flavorful recipes and fun facts, this beautifully photographed culinary adventure brings the tastes of the Candy Kingdom right to your table. Step-by-step instructions for even the most intricate sweets make this book a perfect match for chefs of any level. Enjoy a world of candy-coated delights for the whole family with Tasty: The Official Candy Crush Desserts Book."

The book will be retailing for $27.99, with the European and UK pricing yet to be affirmed. You can already snag a copy on Amazon however, to secure one of the 144-page books for your cookbook shelf.

