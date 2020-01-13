Cookies

A call from the US to the UK saved the life of an online gamer

When Aidan Jackson had a seizure mid-game, his online buddy saved the day.

We all know that gaming is good for you in a number of ways. However, it turns out that sometimes online gaming with your friends can even save your life.

On that note, the BBC has reported that 20-year-old Dia Lathora from Texas in the US of A, and 17-year-old Aidan Jackson from Cheshire, England, had met online while playing games. Then, on January 2, 2020, they were playing online and chatting, when all of a sudden Jackson stopped responding.

Suspecting that something was horribly wrong, Lathora immediately called the UK police, who sent a patrol to knock on Jackson's front door. Aidan's parents were at home but were not aware that their son had just had a seizure. Medical personnel were rushed to his room and, it turns out, they saved his life.

That's some excellent teamwork right there.

