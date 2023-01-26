A bunch of the changes for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 have been outlined

HQ

Infinity Ward and Raven Software promised widespread changes to all avenues of Call of Duty for Season 2 of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, but seemingly, it is the Warzone community who have been pushing and asking for fixes and tweaks more.

This is because ever since the second iteration of the battle royale launched in mid-November, it has become increasingly buggy, all on top of players having gripes with the many new features that were added with it. To this end, the developers over at Activision have now released a blog outlining how they will be changing the shooter.

As we knew, the 1v1 Gulag will be back, with this now featuring a capturable flag instead of the disliked Jailer AI soldier. Loadouts and ground loot has also been targeted in the Gulag, plus cash will be lootable on the floor here to encourage players to roam.

In the spirit of cash, the game economy is being tackled, meaning it should be easier to find cash on the ground, allowing players to more easily resurrect players and purchase vital items from Buy Stations - which will also be found more commonly and will have a cheaper, wider stock.

Looting is being approached so that containers now spill loot on the ground instead of requiring another menu screen to navigate. Backpacks will also be removed from the game, meaning each player will have the same inventory size throughout an entire game. In the spirit of loot, 3-Plate Vests are now becoming standard as well.

Otherwise, loadouts are being changed so that players can play around with customisable perk packages, and a second round of loadout drops will take place in every game.

Lastly, movement updates will now allow you to bust through doors while plating, while Strongholds and Black Sites will see adjustments to loot and the AI defenders.

There were also changes to Multiplayer and DMZ announced, so if you play either mode, check out the planned changes here.