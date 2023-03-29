A bunch of Star Trek shows have been renewed by Paramount

HQ

While Disney has Star Wars, Paramount has Star Trek. While the former is generally perceived to be the bigger franchise, Paramount has been cranking out Star Trek shows as of late, and as Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery is coming to an end, all eyes are on the future of the sci-fi franchise.

Paramount has now revealed that the future will hold plenty of more Star Trek, as a tweet has confirmed that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be returning for its second season on June 15, 2023 and has been renewed for Season 3; Star Trek: Lower Decks will be back with Season 4 in late summer and will be getting a fifth season as well; and finally, Star Trek Prodigy will be getting its second season this winter.

https://twitter.com/StarTrekOnPPlus/status/1640798561666486272

Each show and their future episodes will be available on Paramount+, meaning if you are a Trekky, the streaming service is still the best place to get your Star Trek fix.