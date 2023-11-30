A bunch of Mean Girls character posters have been released

HQ

Recently, we covered the first trailer for the upcoming Mean Girls, where we were given our first glimpse at this reboot-sequel. We refer to the movie as a reboot-sequel because it features older versions of many of the characters from the original film, but then also a collection of recast youngsters playing the likes of Cady and Regina.

Now, picking up on this, a bunch of character posters for the film have debuted, giving us a glimpse at the various characters who will be appearing in the upcoming film. We get to see Angourie Rice's version of Cady again, Renee Rapp's Regina, and then a variety of returning stars, such as Tina Fey's Ms. Norbury and Tim Meadows' Principal Duvall.

When Mean Girls debuts in cinemas on January 19, 2024, will you be checking it out?