A bunch of Marvel projects just got hit with huge delays

HQ

Multiple major Marvel projects have been hit with some substantial delays, as Disney looks to shake up its release calendar.

As reported by Variety, these films include: Captain America: Brave New World, which will now release on the 26th of July, 2024 when it was previously set for the 3rd of May, 2024, Thunderbolts has then been delayed to the 20th of December, 2024, Blade moves to the 14th of February, 2025 and the new Fantastic 4 movie is coming out on the 2nd of May, 2025.

The biggest hits here are for the Avengers movies. Avengers: Kang Dynasty has been pushed back an entire year from the 2nd of May, 2025, to the 1st of May, 2026. In turn, Avengers: Secret Wars has also been set back a year, moving from the 1st of May 2026 to the 7th of May, 2027. Not everything has been hit with a delay, though, as Deadpool 3 has actually been moved up from November 2024 to the 3rd of May, 2024.

According to Variety, production delays and the ongoing writers' strike are two of the main reasons why Marvel has decided to push back so many of its upcoming projects. With filming paused on Blade and Thunderbolts, this has led to a ripple effect throughout the studio. It's not just Marvel movies that have been hit with delays, either, as upcoming Avatar projects have also been set back by over a year.

Are you sad to see these Marvel delays?