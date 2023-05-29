Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

A bunch of Las Vegas streets are now named after Pokémon

The people of Harmony Homes can look forward to living on streets named after Generation 1 pocket monsters.

HQ

In a rather strange development, a Las Vegas-based house development firm has looked to The Pokémon Company for inspiration for naming the streets it intends to turn into homes.

As reported on by Polygon, Harmony Homes has decided to name a bunch of streets after Generation 1 Pokémon, with the reason behind this decision revolving around the challenges of creating street names that haven't already been used across the quickly expanding city.

To this end, people can now actually visit places like Squirtle Lane and Snorlax Lane, with other locations also named after Jigglypuff, Charmander and Charizard, with Jigglypuff even getting the honour of being chosen as the name for the main thoroughfare of the housing estate.

Construction manager at Harmony Homes LLC, Andrea Miller told KLAS 8 News Now: "When I hear Jigglypuff, I giggle. When you're coming home from work and you had a bad day and you have to turn on Jigglypuff Lane, that will make you smile."

Hopefully these names will stick around once construction has been finished.

