A bunch of Las Vegas streets are now named after Pokémon

In a rather strange development, a Las Vegas-based house development firm has looked to The Pokémon Company for inspiration for naming the streets it intends to turn into homes.

As reported on by Polygon, Harmony Homes has decided to name a bunch of streets after Generation 1 Pokémon, with the reason behind this decision revolving around the challenges of creating street names that haven't already been used across the quickly expanding city.

To this end, people can now actually visit places like Squirtle Lane and Snorlax Lane, with other locations also named after Jigglypuff, Charmander and Charizard, with Jigglypuff even getting the honour of being chosen as the name for the main thoroughfare of the housing estate.

Construction manager at Harmony Homes LLC, Andrea Miller told KLAS 8 News Now: "When I hear Jigglypuff, I giggle. When you're coming home from work and you had a bad day and you have to turn on Jigglypuff Lane, that will make you smile."

Hopefully these names will stick around once construction has been finished.