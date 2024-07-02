A bunch of images from Gladiator 2 have arrived

On November 22, it's time to return to the bloodiest arenas of the Roman Empire in Gladiator 2, the sequel that no one really asked for but which, despite all the setbacks, looks like it could be one of the biggest premieres of the year.

And already now we can check out a handful of hot new images from the production where we get to see Pedro Pascal's character Marcus Acacius go into battle against Paul Mescal's Lucius. As per Vanity Fair, we also get to see a snippet of Connie Nielsen's Lucilla, Denzel Washington's Macrinus, Fred Hechinger as Emperor Caracalla, Joseph Quinn's Emperor Geta, Ridely Scott on set guiding the cast, and a few snippets and teasers from the original film, including a look at the armour that Russell Crowe's Maximus wore.

Are you keen on Gladiator 2?