A bunch of details about Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island seem to have leaked

A few weeks ago, Sony and Sucker Punch announced Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, a larger version of the samurai game that included a new playable location called Iki Island. Now, ahead of its launch, an alleged QA tester has popped up on Reddit giving their thoughts on the expansion.

User QualityAssuranceTest, has stated that Iki Island is around the same size as Tsushima's "bottom portion of the island", and claims that it adds new wildlife such as leopards and squirrels. There is also apparently a volcano on the island.

The claim also states that it took the QA tester around 15-20 hours to beat the expansion, and that they did very little side questing, spending most of their time on the main storyline, even going as far as saying that the Iki DLC's story is a "4.7 out of 5", and is "in many ways better than the main story".

As for the other new goodies, we can apparently expect new heavy armour, a new medium grade armour, and even a new light grade armour. We're also told that there are now torches in the game and that there will be "dozens" of new charms, some of which change the appearance of Jin. On top of this, there are apparently even new shrines, flute tunes, enemies, and fighting types, as well as more weapon upgrades and even rainbows.

Obviously, none of this is confirmed, meaning we'll have to see how much of this is true when the game releases on August 20. You can take a look at the leaked details here.

Thanks, GamesRadar.