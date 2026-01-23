A Bulgarian sprinter gave a positive sample of doping usage

HQ

A Bulgarian sprinter Ivet Lalova-Collion was in Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Games in 2016, and now her sample was analyzed again. This time, traces of ostarine was found. Ostarine speeds up muscle growth, among other things. Reporting was done by International Testing Agency (ITA) and delivered by Finnish YLE.

In Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Games Ivet Lalova-Collion was 8th in 200 m run. She didn't took part in 100 m run. She is currently 41 years old.

ITA also told that 6 other athletes gave a positive doping sample during Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Games in 2016: Egyptian weightlifters Esraa El-Sayed and Ahmed Saad, Brazilian judoka Rafael Buzacarini, Belarussian wrestler Soslan Daurov, Lithuanian weightlifter Aurimas Didzbalis and Uzbek weightlifter Ivan Efremov.