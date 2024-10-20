"A bug free release is impossible," according to Bethesda dev

HQ

While a lot of games in recent years have been called out for being buggy, Bethesda has had a certain reputation for its launches for many, many years now. Skyrim giants still send you soaring into the stratosphere, Fallout characters can become monstrosities in moments, and even Starfield has that typical Bethesda buggy charm.

According to Skyrim lead designer and Starfield systems designer Bruce Nesmith, this is just a fact of life for a game developer. Speaking to VideoGamer, Nesmith said that this is a truth the industry has come to terms with a long time ago.

"When a developer releases a game, they know all the things that are broken with it, these aren't mysteries," he said. "To have a bug free release is impossible. There is no game on the market that is bug free."

Nesmith continues that because games are so big nowadays, it is impossible for them to be completely clean. Bugs will appear, but Nesmith believes there used to be a sense of forgiveness which has rapidly disappeared from gamers.

"I will be the first person to say that Bethesda Games could have a higher degree of polish," he said. "The players expectations are that the game is flawless, that it has no bugs. That is their expectation. You don't have to like it, but it's there."

