A buff chicken tears through a battlefield in Krafton's fantasy new action game

When first looking at the cinematic trailer for Project Windless, you might mistakenly think it's some new edgy fantasy action game blending in with a crowd that has been building ever since someone combined the words "Dark" and "Souls." However, Krafton's Montreal Studio has managed to give Project Windless at least one massive differentiating factor in its protagonist: a man-sized super-buff chicken.

That chicken is an unstoppable force on the battlefield, tearing through regular soldiers and big beasties alike with ease. The combat looks similar to third-person action games we know, such as God of War, Black Myth: Wukong, and everything in between.

There's no release date for Project Windless, and as it still has a project in its name we reckon it's probably a while before we learn more. It's interesting to see this game look like it's largely keeping a serious tone, despite the chicken protagonist. Check out the trailer below: