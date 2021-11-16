A Brilliant Diamond/ Shinning Pearl event is now live in Pokémon Go

HQ

With Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl launching at the end of this week, Pokémon Go is now hosting an in-game event featuring some of our favourite Gen 4 creatures.

From November 16 - 21, Sinnoh creatures such as Bidoof, Kricketot, and Buneary will be appearing more frequently in the wild. Special costumed versions of Piplup, Turtwig, and Chimchar will also be encounterable and there is a chance for these to be shiny. Additionally, the mythical Pokémon Cresselia can be found in five-star raids and Mega Lopunny will appear in Mega Raids.

There are also several new avatar items, stickers, and bundles that will be making their debut. Onesies themed after the three Sinnoh starters can be purchased from the in-game shop, and there are also seven new items that players will receive for free after the event. The stickers are predictably themed after Gen 4 favourites such as Palkia, Lucario, and Piplup. You can find out more about the event here.