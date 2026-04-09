A brief history of Sword of Sodan - the first truly major Danish game release

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The hack-and-slash action game Sword of Sodan was first released on the Commodore Amiga 38 years ago and can probably be described as the first truly major game release from Denmark. Behind the game were three Danish lads who, together, formed Discovery Software. The men behind it were Søren Grønbech (programmer), Torben Bakager (designer), and Julian Lefay (composer).

Screenshot from MobyGames.

Sword of Sodan was in many ways quite different from other similar games of the time, but one of the aspects that the vast majority of those who tried the game will remember was its truly ground-breaking visuals. It may sound a bit trite, but it featured enormous, well-animated, and well-designed character sprites, which stood in stark contrast to the small characters seen in other games from 1988, such as Contra, Super Mario Bros. 2, and Barbarian 2. Sword of Sodan featured characters that filled up to 50-80% of the screen's height, something that had never been seen before, and this helped give the game an almost cinematic feel for its time.

The game was first released on the Commodore Amiga, and following its launch, it remained on most top 10 sales charts for the next six months, selling around 55,000 copies, an impressive figure, especially for a game available on a single platform. The game also received an "Arcade Game of the Year" award at the "Software Oscar 1988" from Commodore Magazine. The game was, therefore, a huge success.

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Screenshot from MobyGames.

Screenshot from MobyGames.

However, the sky wasn't the limit for the three lads behind the game, and Grønbech and Bakager later stated in an interview that whilst they received their wages from the publisher Innerprise Software whilst working on the game, they never saw any of the percentage of sales they had been promised, and so they didn't really feel the benefits of the game's success.

Two years later, the rights to Sword of Sodan were sold to Innerprise Software in the US, and they had plans to port the hit game to various platforms; this resulted, amongst other things, in a heavily downscaled version for the Sega Genesis. Gone were the large, distinctive sprites (they were larger than in most other games, but somewhat smaller than on the Amiga), the graphics had generally been downgraded considerably, and several changes had been made to the gameplay. Among other things, enemies now attacked from both sides of the screen (and not just from the right or from the front), which made the game incredibly, frustratingly difficult, and the original's 11 levels had been reduced to 8. Some of them had been removed entirely, whilst others had been combined into new levels.

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The Sega Genesis version was released by Electronic Arts in the US and Europe, and by Sega in Japan, and has been hailed by several magazines as one of the worst games of all-time. The port didn't work at all, and several media outlets and gaming communities have said, among other things, about the Genesis version: "It sucked big time. It sucked in such a way that you can't help but look at it and wonder why the developers thought for even a second that this might be at least a passable game, let alone a good one." In 1993, the game was ported again by Bethesda Softworks to Apple Macintosh System 7 (also known as Mac OS 7). There is not much verifiable information about this version, but it was reportedly more in line with the Amiga edition, although the sound was more limited.

Screenshot from MobyGames.

Screenshot from MobyGames.

Whilst all this was going on, Grønbech and moved around a bit between various jobs, as Sword of Sodan had been a good thing for them. Bakager was a sought-after designer and took on various projects for different companies, whilst Grønbech was involved, amongst other things, in programming the on-screen mascot Hugo, whom some may remember from TV2's early years.

The third member, Lefay, had moved to the US and started working for Bethesda Softworks as a developer, eventually becoming Chief Engineer with responsibility for the company's entire software development. He worked on titles such as Dragon's Lair, The Elder Scrolls, The Terminator, and Wayne Gretzky Hockey, but sadly Lefay (born Benni Jensen) died of cancer in the summer of 2025 at the age of 59.

After some time, Grønbech and Bakager, who were now in their mid-20s, reunited to work on the inevitable sequel, namely Sword of Sodan 2. It's unclear whether Lefay's position at Bethesda in the US had anything to do with it, but Bethesda Softworks was behind the financing of the game and the company intended to use it as a springboard into the Scandinavian market. Consequently, Grønbech and Bakager remained in Denmark, rather than being brought to the US, whilst working on Sword of Sodan 2. So they sat in a villa in Brønshøj, just outside Copenhagen, whilst they toiled away on the sequel to their big hit, but unfortunately the game was never finished. Discovery Software went bankrupt and that was the end of the story of Sword of Sodan.

Or so you'd think. After many years of silence, Sword of Sodan 2 was quietly announced last autumn by Italian studio Smallthing Studios and it's on its way to consoles and PC. In an interview with IGN Italy, they said they had purchased the rights to Sword of Sodan directly from Electronic Arts and that they would now be developing <em>"an official sequel to the 1988 original".

Only a single screenshot of Sword of Sodan 2 has been released, and guess what, gone are the large characters and, with them, what made the original so distinctive and unique. It looks more like a new version of Golden Axe than Sword of Sodan, but it is, of course, far too early to judge a game based on a single screenshot. There is no release date yet for Sword of Sodan 2.

Sword of Sodan was probably Denmark's first major international gaming success. It was created by three lads from the Copenhagen area, and all three of them, both before and after Sword of Sodan, worked on games such as The Vikings (Commodore 64), Hybris (Amiga), Dragon's Lair (PC), Arkanoid (Mac), The Elder Scrolls (PC), and several Hugo games.

Since then, there have been several other Danish success stories, including IO Interactive, Playdead, Ghost Ship Games, SYBO Games, Geometric Interactive, Triband, and many others, but Discovery Software, based in a house in Brønshøj, was among the first.