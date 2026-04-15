A brief history of Defender of the Crown - the first truly major blockbuster for the Amiga

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There was certainly no shortage of games for the Commodore Amiga. In fact, over 3,900 games were released for the machine. If you ask a former Amiga owner which three games they remember best, there's a good chance that Defender of the Crown will be among the three games they end up mentioning, and that's despite the fact that the game wasn't actually a particularly good one. In fact, part of the game was missing and you could really tell, but why do so many people look back on it with a smile on their face?

Defender of the Crown was released in 1986 and was a strategy game, not unlike R.I.S.K. It was also a game where you had to rescue princesses, fire huge catapults at castles set on beautiful open plains, fight with swords and against other knights in various jousting tournaments, it was quite a magical experience 40 years ago. Compared to other games released at the time, this one was almost like an interactive film; with its fantastic graphics, it stood in stark contrast to the visually simpler games released that same year. Just look at Marble Madness, Leader Board Golf, and King's Quest, which were some of the other most popular releases that year. Defender of the Crown was in a completely different league, visually speaking, but as a game, there were many releases from that year that were better.

To understand how Defender of the Crown came into being, we need to take at least two or three steps back and embark on a brief history lesson. Defender of the Crown was the first game from Cinemaware, a company founded by entrepreneur Robert Jacob. He had moved to Los Angeles with his wife after selling his previous business in Chicago and he quickly became interested in games and the gaming industry within the distinctly vibrant creative scene of L.A.

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He spent some time in what we now call the "homebrew scene", but back then it was more or less a burgeoning games industry springing up everywhere. Here, he saw young programmers sitting and coding games, but these young people had no idea how to finish these games and bring them to market. Jacob thought he might be able to help them with that, so he began acting as a sort of agent or intermediary between these programmers and the major game publishers such as Electronic Arts, Activision, Mindscape, and Epyx. Take note of the name Mindscape here as we'll be coming back to them.

Through his work as an agent, Jacob visited many different companies, and during a visit to Island Graphics in connection with a job he'd been hired for, he encountered a Commodore Amiga for the first time. Island Graphics had some prototypes on display, as they had at that time been hired by Commodore to produce a drawing programme for the machine. He was instantly captivated by the machine's many possibilities and made a decision that would change his life; he would no longer be an agent for other game developers, he wanted to be part of the action himself.

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Jacob founded Cinemaware, but he was not technically minded and had no interest in programming, so Cinemaware was to function as a publisher of games that he himself had designed and conceived with the development to take place elsewhere. He did not want to be part of that. In the period that followed, Jacob entered into various collaborations with different people, including his friend Kellyn Beeck, former Software Acquisitions Manager at Epyx. Together they designed four games that they wanted to have on the market in time for the lucrative Christmas sales in 1986 and various contracts were signed with several external developers who were to be responsible for developing these games.

One of these companies was Sculptured Software from Salt Lake City, which had made a name for itself as "coders for hire" and for porting games to various platforms. They received two detailed design briefs for two different games and one of them was Defender of the Crown, which Jacob and Beeck, both film enthusiasts, believed in most of all.

Sculptured Software was to handle the programming of the game, whilst Jacob and Beeck were to handle the design. Jacob believed so strongly in Defender of the Crown that he hired one of the absolute hottest Art Directors in Commodore circles at the time, namely a chap by the name of James D. Sachs (probably best known as Jim Sachs in these circles).

Sachs was a former US Air Force pilot and a self-taught digital artist and programmer, and he had made a name for himself in Commodore circles with his highly realistic images and artwork, which were far more detailed than anything seen before. His works, a couple of examples of which you can see right here below, actually still influence retro game developers today, who study his techniques to understand how he was able to create such detailed images with so much depth and using so few colours, given what was available on computers 40 years ago.

These two photographs are examples of Sachs' work - the house is in fact "Sachs' Castle", as he himself called his own home.

In a previous interview, Sachs recounted that when he joined the project, Beeck had already created storyboards for the game's many scenes and had been quite inspired by the film "Ivanhoe" from the early 1950s. Sachs therefore bought the film on VHS and watched it countless times, and he purchased books on castles and fortresses, which he pored over. Over time, more designers were brought on board, as it was a huge task to pixel-draw all these scenes by hand, and Sachs acted as the executive Art Director on the project; every piece of artwork passed across his desk to ensure the consistency and high quality for which Sachs was renowned.

Work on Defender of the Crown was in full swing, and rumours of the game began to spread within Commodore circles. The mere fact that Sachs was involved in the project was enough to make Amiga fans sit up and take notice. Four months before the game was due to be finished, Sachs delivered a large batch of illustrations to Sculptured Software, and Jacob flew to Salt Lake City to see how development was progressing. To his horror, he discovered that the developers had made virtually no progress, neither on Defender of the Crown nor on the other project (SDI) they had been hired to work on for Cinemaware.

Jacob had struck a deal with Mindscape, whom he knew from his previous work as an agent, for them to handle the distribution of Defender of the Crown by October of that year, but this agreement was now hanging by a thread and it would be a disastrous debut for Cinemaware if they failed to deliver the game on time.

Jacob now made a decision, out of sheer necessity, which went completely against Cinemaware's concept of not getting directly involved in game development. He got hold of a man named Robert J. Mical, who had previously worked on the arcade game Sinistar, and offered him $26,000 (equivalent to $76,400 in 2025 currency) if he could take Beeks' and Jacob's design documents, Sachs' artwork, and the music Jacob had been granted permission to use by composer Jim Cuomo, and turn it into a game within three months. Mical took on the task, a decision he would come to bitterly regret later.

An early version of Defender of the Crown was unveiled for the first time at the Los Angeles Commodore Show in September 1986 and attracted huge crowds of curious gamers. The pressure was on, and after working almost around the clock, Mical just managed to finish the job. However, he was so dissatisfied with the result that he removed his own name from the game's credits, and he has subsequently maintained in various interviews that he did not feel Jacob had been entirely honest with him regarding the scope of the task. Sachs was also not entirely satisfied with Jacob and has said that he left the project with "a bitter taste", adding that as much as five man-weeks' worth of artwork was never used, as Mical simply did not have time to incorporate it into the game within the ultra-tight deadline.

Defender of the Crown was released almost on time by Mindscape in November 1986. It sold 20,000 copies in its first two months on the market and went on to sell an impressive 250,000 copies.

What many people didn't know was that a significant portion of the game had never been finished, and as this was before the era of day-one patches, it was released as it was. If you've played Defender of the Crown yourself, you've probably noticed that parts of it, in terms of gameplay mechanics, felt rather unfinished. You might remember how frustrating the difficult lance-fighting tournament on horseback was, as it was completely impossible to figure out how to position your lance to avoid being knocked off your horse by your opponent. Defender of the Crown wasn't a great game, but it was exactly what Amiga fans had been waiting for.

Despite the game's relatively poor state in terms of gameplay, it remains one of the most beloved games on the platform to this day. How can that be? Firstly, it's probably because it was exactly the game that Amiga fans needed. The Amiga wasn't a cheap computer; it cost around $700 in the US (in 1986, mind you), so many people needed THE GAME that could justify this purchase. Defender of the Crown did just that, as it showed the world, "what the Commodore Amiga 500 was capable of".

Another reason is probably that it was the first truly major blockbuster game to show the world what games could actually look like. It's probably hard to understand here in 2026, but Defender of the Crown was unlike anything anyone had seen before at that time. The ultra-realistic graphics by Sachs were in a class of their own, and I can still remember how I marvelled time and again at those fantastic scenes where you stand behind a huge catapult in front of a massive castle on a hilltop in the beautiful English countryside. It was truly something quite different from what was available on home computers back then.

The top image is from "Defender of the Crown" for the Commodore 64, whilst the bottom one is from the PC-DOS EGA version.

In the years that followed, Cinemaware ported Defender of the Crown to a wide range of platforms, and many of these were better games than the Amiga version, as several scenes were added and a number of the game's issues were fixed in the ports. However, in my eyes, the Amiga version still stands out as the most beautiful version, with Sachs' original and stunning artwork.

With Defender of the Crown, Cinemaware had a debut as a game developer that was both highly controversial and very successful. Robert Jacobs' love of film also shone through in the subsequent games produced by Cinemaware. The company always focused on highly polished visual titles, which we Amiga owners look back on fondly. The best-known, apart from Defender of the Crown of course, are probably The King of Chicago (gangster drama), It Came from the Desert (1950s B-movie), and Rocket Ranger (retro sci-fi with Nazis and jetpacks). Although many of the games could match the high visual quality displayed by Defender of the Crown, almost all of them were better games than Defender of the Crown itself, yet none of them achieved the same success as Cinemaware's problematic debut title.

Cinemaware went bankrupt in 1991 and several of the people involved in the Defender of the Crown project went on to work for other game developers such as Disney Interactive, Microsoft, and Electronic Arts. Mical, the man who took on the task of putting Defender of the Crown together in three months, has over the years worked on games such as Killzone 2, InFamous, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, God of War III, Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time, and MotorStorm: Apocalypse.

Following the release of Defender of the Crown, Sachs worked on a number of projects outside the games industry, but also on another Amiga classic, namely the strategy game Ports of Call. Following Cinemaware's closure, Commodore asked Sachs to create Defender of the Crown II for the Amiga CD32, which, however, ended up being released only in England, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy. Sachs was also asked to create a sort of Director's Cut of the original game for the CDTV, which took him two years to programme and compose the music for, and for which he also created a completely new visual style. Unfortunately, Commodore went bankrupt before the game could be released.

In the years since, several versions of Defender of the Crown have been released, without any of the original creators being involved. Among others, Robin Hood: Defender of the Crown was released for PlayStation 2, Xbox, and PC in 2003, and in 2007 a remake called Defender of the Crown: Heroes Live Forever was released. In March this year, Defender of the Crown: The Legend Returns was announced to mark the game's 40th anniversary, and it's coming to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC later this year.

You can try to make as many remakes as you like, but nothing will ever measure up to the first game, despite all the problems it had. It is, in fact, far more than just a game; it's a product that, for the first time, demonstrated how story-driven games could be presented, and it made such a huge impression on everyone who experienced it that the vast majority still clearly remember the game to this day. You can't remake that sort of thing, and perhaps Defender of the Crown is precisely the kind of game you should just leave as it is.