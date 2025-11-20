A breath of fresh air for Level-5 with Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, which has sold 500,000 units

HQ

It hasn't been an easy time for Level-5. The publisher and developer has had a year full of delays, with Professor Layton and the New World steaming to 2026, as well as Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, which finally arrived on November 13 as a digital-only release on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 1 and 2.

The franchise's official X account has confirmed that Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road has sold half a million copies since launch, and thanks gamers for their support of the football manganime adaptation.

"Whether you dive into the new story set in South Cirrus or embark on a grand journey through the series' long history, we hope you continue to enjoy Inazuma Eleven in your own way!"

Have you tried Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road?