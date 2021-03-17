Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news
Brawlhalla

A Brawlhalla and Kung Fu Panda crossover is coming March 24

Po, Tigress and Tai Lung are soon to join the fight.

Ubisoft has revealed yet another crossover for Brawlhalla and this one seems like a real match made in heaven.

Starting on March 24, Po, Tigress and Tai Lung from DreamWorks Animation's Kung Fu Panda will be available as playable characters within the popular free-to-play game. Alongside these characters, a new map depicting the spirit realm from Kung Fu Panda 3 will make its debut and so will a new KO effect featuring Master Shifu. There will also be appears from other minor characters such as Mantis, Crane, and Monkey within Signature Attacks for Tigress and Po.

Since it launched back in 2014, Brawlhalla has collaboration with many other popular franchises. A few of the most notable of these include The Walking Dead, Rayman, and Tomb Raider.

Brawlhalla

