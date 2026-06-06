A brand-new Blasphemous II DLC has just been announced and simultaneously shadow-dropped

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Those who tuned into the Future Games Show will have just discovered that Blasphemous II is getting a new DLC, an expansion to the wider game that is also now available to play today.

Known as The Third Sin, this new post-launch addition to the game is arriving as a free update, bringing a new narrative thread to follow that is set in an enormous Gothic castle claimed to be around a quarter of the size of the main Blasphemous II and Mea Culpa world maps combined.

Offering elegant halls, twisting towers, a sprawling library, deep and dark crypts, and other new areas to explore, the castle of Cvstodia is also bringing a new feature that enables players to replay former boss fights, and also to bring three Familiars with them on their journey, with these supporting The Penitent One in combat and exploration.

A blade-tipped whip is also being added to the game as a new weapon, and there's even new outfits, prayers, Achievements/Trophies, and music tracks being made available too.

Blasphemous II: The Third Sin is out now on all platforms except for PS4, which will get the free update "at a later date". Check out the announcement trailer for the DLC below.