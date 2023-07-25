A Borderlands interactive streaming series is in the works

As part of its appearance at San Diego Comic-Con this year, Gearbox Entertainment has announced that it is teaming up with Genvid Entertainment (the developer of the upcoming Silent Hill: Ascension) to create a Borderlands interactive streaming series.

Known as Borderlands: EchoVision Live, VGC reports that the series will follow the adventures of eight tourists who find themselves in danger after being marooned on Eden-6 during an Adventure Safari that is supposed to follow in the footsteps of Vault Hunters. It will be up to "audiences from around the world" to determine how these characters survive and if they can grow into potential Vault Hunters.

It's also noted that fans will have a permanent influence on the story of this series and that collective efforts will lead to a shared outcome.

There's no mention of a timeline on this project, but this is just one of many Borderlands projects currently in the works, as we now know that the Borderlands movie will be premiering next August, and that a new Borderlands collection seems to be in the works thanks to a rating slip.