A Bob the Builder movie is in the works

HQ

Alright kids, you've had your fun with the Barbie movie. Now it's the real men's turn for a cinematic experience like no other as Bob the Builder is reportedly taking to the big screen.

Following the success of the Barbie movie, Mattel is looking to expand its cinematic universe and Bob the Builder is going to be a part of it. According to Variety, the movie is going to be produced by Jennifer Lopez and it's also going to put a twist on the classic British character.

Bob the Builder follows Anthony Ramos as Roberto AKA Bob, a construction worker who travels to Puerto Rico for a job. According to the logline, Bob "takes on issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build. Bob's journey will celebrate the vibrant and colourful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people."

Yeah, yeah, all the wonderful people and all that, but if I don't see some talking construction equipment I'm walking right out of the theatre. The film will be animated, and Felipe Vargas has been attached to the script.

Will you be seated for the Bob the Builder movie?