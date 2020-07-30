A boatload of Metal Gear Solid music now in Spotify

You're watching Advertisements

Music lovers rejoice! Konami of Europe has announced on Twitter, that a big selection of Metal Gear Solid soundtracks have now been added to theKONAMI Europe Spotify account.

These include 2 collections: Metal Gear 20th Anniversary - Metal Gear Music Collection and Metal Gear 25th Anniversary - Metal Gear Music Selection. The soundtracks are from Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance and Metal Gear Survive. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain has 4(!) different soundtracks: Extended Soundtrack, Original Soundtrack Selection, Vocal Tracks and The Lost Tapes.

Can you think of anything better? No, you can not.

Photo: Konami

Thanks, Pelaaja