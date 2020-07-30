Cookies

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

A boatload of Metal Gear Solid music now in Spotify

Various tunes from various Metal Gear Solid soundtracks were recently released on Spotify.

Music lovers rejoice! Konami of Europe has announced on Twitter, that a big selection of Metal Gear Solid soundtracks have now been added to theKONAMI Europe Spotify account.

These include 2 collections: Metal Gear 20th Anniversary - Metal Gear Music Collection and Metal Gear 25th Anniversary - Metal Gear Music Selection. The soundtracks are from Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance and Metal Gear Survive. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain has 4(!) different soundtracks: Extended Soundtrack, Original Soundtrack Selection, Vocal Tracks and The Lost Tapes.

Can you think of anything better? No, you can not.

